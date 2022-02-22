Republic
Michael F. Gumro, 55, of Republic, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 18, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born July 5, 1966, in Uniontown, the son of Francis M. and Mary F. Petko Gumro.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a brother, George R. Gumro, and special Uncle George Petko.
He was Catholic by faith.
Michael is survived by a brother, David J. Gumro and fiancee Sandy of Republic; nieces, Bethany and Ashly Gumro; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and his dog Sweetie.
Michael's family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday February 23, 2022, when a funeral service will be held at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
