formerly of Uniontown
Michael F. Stepanik, of Berea, Ohio, died peaceful Sunday, December 11, 2022, in The Thomas P. Perciak Family Residential Hospice in Strongsville, Ohio.
Mike was born at home in the Patch of Oliver in Uniontown, November 25, 1930, the youngest son of the late Frank and Mary Kathryn Anthony Stepanik.
Mike was a 1950 graduate of North Union High School, where he played football. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in the First Calvary Division during the Korean War at rank of sergeant. Through the GI Bill, Mike earned his Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Waynesburg University. He taught for 30 years in the North Union/Laurel Highlands School District, Bay Village City Schools in Ohio, and many years at Ford Junior High School in the Berea City School District.
Mike liked to create. Mike was an artist creating several paintings, drawings and carvings with found materials. Mike was an architect and carpenter, who along with his wife, Theresa, designed and built by hand five homes in Pennsylvania and Ohio. Mike was an inventor as he could improvise and devise contraptions to solve almost any problem or meet a need. Mike's favorite creation, though, was the family he created with his wife of 70 years, Theresa. Mike was a son, brother, husband, uncle, dad, pap pap, and dzeda. Navdy v naich srdciach.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Theresa Helen Kozel Stepanik; brothers, Frank Stepanik, Jr., Joseph Stepanik, Steve Stepanik; and sisters, Ann David, Mary Pennington, Frances Hanzes and Helen Stepanik.
Mike is survived by a son, Michael T. Stepanik and wife Gwyneth Evans Stepanik of Strongsville, Ohio; and a daughter, Teri Ann Stepanik Lacy and husband John Lacy of Warren, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Lindsey Stepanik (Christopher Obbish), Kyle Stepanik, Stephanie Kaminsky (James), Brett Stepanik, Jamie Wooden (Kyle,) Anna Lacy and Kathryn Lacy; and six great-grandchildren, Christopher Stepanik, Ellie Stepanik, Grant Kaminsky, Lainey Kaminsky, Frankie Kaminsky and Cashton Lacy. Mike is also survived by one brother, Andrew Stepanik of Uniontown; sister-in-laws, Irene Fitzpatrick of California, and Margaret Gursky and husband Steve of New York; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations, in Mike Stepanik's memory, can be made to Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank as no one should ever go hungry. Mail to: Fayette County Community Action Food Bank, Attn: Donation, 108 North Beeson Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401 or visit https://fccaa.org/donate/
