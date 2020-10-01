Michael Francis Polach Jr.

Uniontown
Michael "Mike, Butch, Gunner, Hawk" Francis Polach Jr., 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Mike was born and grew up in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
Mike was a graduate from South Union High School, received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Penn State University, and went on to receive a Masters in Business Administration from West Virginia University.
He married Elona Bacho Polach , also from Uniontown, in 1972. They moved to the Washington D.C. area and lived there until Mike retired from the Department of Interior after 37 years of service. Mike was an avid sports fan and rarely missed a Penn State or Steelers football game. Mike loved the music of Frank Sinatra, reading, listing to talk radio, and watching crime or vintage television shows. Mike's greatest love was growing up and living in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Michael Senior; his daughter, Maren; and his brother- in-law, George Lawrence.
Michael is survived by his wife, Elona; sister, Mary Kay Lawrence; children Evan and Mara, son-in-law, Aaron; and grandchildren, Virginia and Waylon.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, at the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, at Mount Saint Macrina at 11 a.m.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family on the funeral home website and Facebook page.
