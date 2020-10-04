Uniontown
Michael "Mike, Butch, Gunner, Hawk" Francis Polach Jr., 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 27, 2020.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, at Mount Saint Macrina at 11 a.m.
