Uniontown
On December 5, 2020, Michael Francis "Mike" Takacs was called home to his Lord after a courageous fight against this terrible virus. Mike was born August 13, 1940, and has lived in Smithfield, Masontown, Penn Craft and Uniontown.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Gwen, of 33 years.
Mike was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Laura Takacs.
He leaves behind his loving children, Michael W. Takacs and wife Christine Takacs, Craig Takacs and wife Dawn Takacs, Scott Aronhalt and wife Dawn Aronhalt, Sherri Laing, Shelly Conti, Shannon Aronhalt and wife Richelle Aronhalt; as well as 10 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Bobby, Stephen, Evan, Emily, Mason, Kelsey, Brody, Olivia and Alexandra, who each loved their grandfather.
Mike also leaves behind his siblings, Joe Takacs and wife Patricia Takacs, Don Takacs, and sister Janet Cerullo and her husband, Mark Cerullo.
Mike was a veteran of the United States Army and served with honor in that capacity. Mike had worked as a machinist for all of his adult life. He was still working seven days a week in that capacity right up to the point where he contracted his illness.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Mike was a caring, loving and selfless person who would always put others first. Mike's positive spirit and kind heart will be sorely missed by all.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Shanti Shenoy and the entire ICU staff at the Uniontown Hospital for their care and compassion with Mike and the family during this difficult time.
Arrangements are under the direction of TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
A Funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 14, in St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Interment followed in Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
