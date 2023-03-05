Uniontown
Michael "Mike" G. Bonk, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, in his home, with his loving wife of 50 years by his side. He was born September 12, 1939, in Uniontown, a son of the late Matej Bonk and Katarina Slazak Bonk.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and John Bonk; and a sister, Anna Oswald.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Smitley Bonk; numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was a member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 6, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. A Parastas Service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday night. Friends will be received until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday March 7, when a Panachida Service will be held followed by a Divine Liturgy, at 10 a.m., with Very Reverend Vasyl Symyon in St. John Byzantine Catholic Church. At a later date interment will be held at St. John Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
