Michael George Miskanin Jr., peacefully went home to Heaven, to be with God, on the morning of Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the age of 71.
He is survived by his wife, Tami Hileman Miskanin; and his three beloved children, Marissa Anne Miskanin (Mike Rose), Angelica Joy Miskanin (Michael Gartley), and Michael George Miskanin III (Robbin Miskanin). He is also survived by his precious grandchildren, Abraham Miska Gartley, Michael "Mickey" George Miskanin IV, and Elise Annika Miskanin; sisters, Donna Kolencik (Tom Kolencik) and Marita Gaddis (Eddie Molek); his stepdaughters, Mirelle Tiffany Spector and Teal Michelle Messner; and step-granddaughters, Brighten Lena, and Karis Faith Spector.
Mike was a favorite Laurel Highlands elementary and middle school teacher for 34 years. As an ASA umpire, Mike took an organization with three umpires and expanded it to 70, working almost every baseball and softball league in Fayette County. He was the club steward for the Catholic War Veterans, instrumental in creating the Veterans' Flag project and mural on the Post Home 1669. Mike also cared for countless lawns throughout the community with his successful lawn business.
As a leader in the local baseball community, Mike was an inspiration to all. His dedication to this commitment touched the lives of many, and will continue to do so for many years to come.
He was a good man with a heart of gold, who loved children, animals and sports. He was known for his strong work ethic, holding four or more jobs even in retirement. He was a funny, generous, kind and gentle man. Mike has been dearly loved and he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anelska "Nell" Miskanin and Michael George Miskanin Sr.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the Grace Brethren Church, 100 Grace Lane, Uniontown, where visitation continues from 9 to 11 a.m. the hour of service, Wednesday, June 21, with Pastor Charles O'Brien officiating. Interment to follow at Mt. Saint Macrina Cemetery, Uniontown.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Michael Miskanin Memorial Fund c/o the Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home's Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
