Connellsville
Michael J. Abbott, 63, of Connellsville, died Monday, September 20, 2021, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville. He was born July 21, 1958, in Connellsville, a son of Sally Kelly Abbott of Connellsville and the late Donald Abbott.
Mike was a 1976 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was the owner and operator of Abbott's Auto Body.
He was a member of the BPO Elks #503 of Connellsville. Mike loved his farm and farming. He could found every morning at Stickle Dairy Bar with his friends.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Anita Halfhill Abbott; and the other members of his loving family.
As per the wishes of the family, there will be no viewing or services.
All arrangements are under the direction of the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville.
To offer a condolence or remembrance, visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.