Uniontown
Michael "Mike" J. Davidson passed away suddenly Tuesday, September 27, 2022, due to an accident in Oklahoma while traveling with his wife on vacation.
A memorial visitation and military honors will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the time of a service, Saturday, October 29, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
