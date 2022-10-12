Uniontown
Michael J. Spegar, III., 61, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022. He was born July 1, 1961, in Uniontown, the son of Rosalie Tylka Spegar and the late Eugene C. Spegar.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Campbell Spegar; and a niece, Brooke Spegar.
He is survived by his son, Michael J. Spegar (Jessica Burns Spegar) of Hopwood; brothers and sisters: Marie Spegar of Uniontown, Gregg Spegar (Mary Alice Coffman) of Champion, Douglas Spegar (Christy) of Bemus Pt., N.Y., Brian Spegar (Lori) of Pittsburgh Jill Spegar of Uniontown and Jennifer Wetzel (Brad) of Latrobe; nieces and nephews of the Spegar family: Rilee and Stephan Spegar, Elizabeth Spegar and sister Barbara Spegar, Miller Spegar, Shelby, Sadie, Gracie and John Wetzel; surviving brother and sisters-in-law, Anne Thomeer (Marcus) of Williamsville, N.Y., Eileen Knapp (Tim) of Deer Lake, Patrice Baranowski (James) of Deer Lake, Sharon Campbell of Adah, Joan Rosbrook (Tim) of Rome, N.Y. and Robert Campbell (Bonnie) of New Freedom; surviving nieces and nephews of the Campbell family: Katie, Ben and Nicholas, Chelsea, Rachael and Nathan, Daniel, Amanda, Samuel and Mia, Christopher, Luke, Morgan, Casey, Eddie and Paul.
Michael was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown.
He was retired from UPS. He was the Union Representative for the Teamsters Local #30. He enjoyed playing golf and poker with his friends.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Friends and family will meet at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church for a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022. Interment will be private for the family.
