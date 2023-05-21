formerly of Masontown
Michael James Shine, 39, of New York, N.Y., formerly of Masontown, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, in his residence.
He was born July 15, 1983, in Uniontown, a son of Harry Lewis and Robbin Curtis Shine of Masontown.
Michael was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 2001 and a 2005 graduate of Drexel University with a BA in Fashion Designing.
Michael loved spending time with his many friends and family. He especially loved gathering with all his cousins for special occasions and holidays. Pets always liked him and Michael liked them, so he had volunteered at the pet rescue in New York City.
He had been a Boy Scout all through school and had always loved hiking especially at Ohiopyle and in Acadia National Park. He was passionate about having a near zero carbon footprint and saving the environment. His other passions were music, art and traveling. While at Drexel he had a radio show and later often was a DJ for friends' weddings. He collected LP's all his life.
He majored in fashion design, and moved to NYC with several friends to look for jobs. He worked for several design houses including Macy's, Tommy Hilfinger and others.
Michael was so kind, helpful, talented and just a beautiful person who has been taken too soon from our family.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Harry L. Shine Sr. and Lilli Shine; maternal grandfather, Vernon L. Curtis; aunt, Lilli M. Shine, and uncle Anthony Shine.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Harry L. and Robbin Curtis Shine; maternal grandmother, Virginia Curtis of Hermitage; brother, Stephen C. Shine and wife Chelsea, niece, Elaina and nephew, Anthony of Morgantown, W.Va.; his uncles, Gregory Curtis and wife Simin of Pittsburgh, and Dennis Curtis and wife Miriam of Cape Coral, Fla.; aunt, Jean Digiallorenzo and husband Vincent of Annville; many cousins; and his special cat, "Empress".
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fayette Friends of Animals or American Diabeties Association.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, when Prayers of Transfer will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates officiating.
Interment at St. Mary's Leckrone.
