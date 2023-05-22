formerly of Masontown
Michael James Shine, 39, of New York, N.Y., formerly of Masontown, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, in his residence.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fayette Friends of Animals or American Diabeties Association.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 22, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, when Prayers of Transfer will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates officiating.
Interment at St. Mary's Leckrone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.