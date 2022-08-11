Connellsville
Michael Jermaine Rhodes, Jr., 25, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, as a result of an auto accident.
He was born June 29, 1997, in Uniontown, a son of Michael Jermaine Rhodes, Sr. and Alita Bannister Thompson of Connellsville.
Michael was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and was employed as a delivery driver for Levin's Furniture Store. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his son, "Little Michael".
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Tony Bannister and Jerome Ingram.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, Braxton Michael Rhodes and Michael Rhodes; stepfather, Anthony Thompson, Sr.; grandparents, Janis Ingram and Phylis Rhodes; brother, Charles Berger; sisters, December Berger and Renee Rhodes; stepbrother, Anthony Thompson, Jr.; stepsisters, Ashlynn Thompson, Aysia Thompson and Ayana Thompson; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 9 to 11 a.m., the hour of service, Thursday, August 11, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Solomon Dotson officiating.
Interment in Edenborn Cemetery, McClellandtown.
