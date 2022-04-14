Laurel, Md.
Michael Joseph Benko Sr. "Pops", 84, of Laurel, Md., passed peacefully in his sleep Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Born September 8, 1937, in Uniontown. Son of the late Joseph and Anna Legat Benko.
Preceded in death by his sister, Rose Marie Benko Elias; and the mother of his children, Kathleen Glenn.
Survived by sons, Michael Benko, Jr. and Richard Benko; daughter, Dolores Benko Belanger; grandchildren, Kristina (Baker) Flowers, Stephanie Heath, Henry Heath, Jr., Anna Benko, and Megan Benko; great-grandchildren, Oliva Saunders, Bradly Flowers Jr., Madison Flowers, and Bryson Flowers and other loving family members.
Michael served in the US Air Force, active duty, from 1958 to 1962. He then worked for Western Electric (AT&T) until he retired.
Michael was a natural philosopher, an extraordinary checkers player, a loyal caretaker, and a beloved friend to all who knew him.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022.
A Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m., and then military honors will be conducted by the Hopwood AMVETS Post 103 Honor Guard at 12 p.m.. Interment will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
