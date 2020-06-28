Leckrone
Daniel Patrick Kelly
Formerly of Leckrone
Michael Joseph "Mike" Kelly Jr., 64, of Leckrone, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born Tuesday, June 7, 1955.
Daniel Patrick Kelly, 63, of Morgantown, Ky., formerly of Leckrone, passed away suddenly, in his home, April 2, 2020. He was born September 17, 1956.
Michael and Daniel were born in Uniontown, the sons of Michael Joseph Kelly Sr. and Helen Louise Carlson Kelly, who preceded them in death.
Left to cherish their memory are their brothers and sisters, Dorothy Kovach (Tim), John "Jack" Kelly, Donald Kelly, Kathy Kelly (Raymond Dice), Elaine Hruska (William), Patrick Kelly (Cathy), Beatrice Perrine, Robert "Bobby" Kelly, Michelle Gorka and Theresa Armel (John); and many nephews and nieces. Daniel was also survived by his best friends, Greg and Dianna Carter.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown. A blessing service will be held at 4:30 p.m., with the Rev. Father William G. Berkey officiating.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
