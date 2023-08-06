Michael Joseph McKula

Michael Joseph "Mike" McKula, 30, of Allenport, assed away Thursday, August 3, 2023, in Mercy Trauma Center.
He was born July 18, 1993, in Uniontown, to Randall McKula, and the late Kathleen Kovach McKula.
Mike enjoyed being his daughter's softball coach.
Besides his father, he is survived by his wife, Ashton Taylor McKula; daughter, Mackenzie; niece, Amelia; sister, Amanda; brother, RJ and wife Amanda; niece, Harlynn; and nephew, Gabrielle.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 6, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 7, with the Rev. Michael Lyons officiating. Interment in Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for his daughter.
