Connellsville
Michael Justin Overly, 30, of Connellsville, died Saturday, February 13, 2021, in Lemont Furnace.
He was born May 13, 1990, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Larry Serratta and Denise Upton Serratta.
He worked as a laborer in construction.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by children Angel Flynn, Alley Flynn, Izabel Engle; siblings Jayette Serratta, Lawrence Serratta, Samantha Overly, David Overly; uncles and aunts Harvey (Nicole) Upton Jr., Bonnie (Richard) Gaye; several cousins and great-cousins, nieces and nephews; and fiancee Jessica Widner.
He was predeceased by his grandmother, Pauline Newell; grandfathers Raymond Newell Jr., Harvey Upton Sr.; aunt Debra Upton; uncle David Upton; and great-grandparents.
Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Thursday, February 18, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor Terry Upton officiating.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to: Michael Overly Memorial Fund, c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, PA 15431.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com.
