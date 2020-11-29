Masontown
Michael Kattaron, 60, of Masontown, passed Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
He was born April 11, 1960, in Masontown, a son of the late Michael and Mary Julia Olesh Kattaron.
He was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and before retiring he was employed as a supervisor at Gerome Mfg.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Penny Lynn Bailey Kattaron; his children, Michelle Kattaron,Michael C. Kattaron and Mark Kattaron; grandchildren MacKenzie and Natalie; daughter-in-law Jennifer Kattaron; son-in-law James Farrow; sister Geraldine Spiker; several nieces and nephews. Remembered and loved by all friends and family.
A private viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, in the funeral home chapel, with Father William G. Berkey officiating.
Donations appreciated to P.O. Box 26, Masontown, PA 15461.
A thank you to special niece Candace Byrd Davis.
Arrangements have been entrusted to John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown. Due to the COVID-19 state and federal guidelines and restrictions, social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and services.
