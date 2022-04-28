Uniontown
The Rev. Michael Kenneth Bynum Sr., 87, of Uniontown, went home to be with his Lord Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born January 24, 1935, in Fitz Henry, to the late Edward Bynum and the late Grayce B. Straughter Bynum.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Phillip Andrew Bynum, John Anthony Bynum, Edward Emmitt Bynum, Jeremiah Bynum Sr., Diane Esther Bynum and Eleanor Grace Ramsey.
He is survived by his children, Gina Bynum, Tina Bynum, Michael Kenneth Bynum Jr. and Michelle Bynum; siblings, Virginia King, Bernadette Price, Carol Craggette, Priscilla Russell, Kathleen Holland, Marilyn Ings and Mark Bynum Sr.; great-grandchildren; grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, April 29.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
