Uniontown
Michael L. Moore, 35, of Uniontown, Pa, passed away suddenly on December 24, 2021.
He was born August 2, 1986 in Mt. Pleasant, Pa. Michael was a 2004 graduate of Connellsville Area High School with a certificate in electrical and carpentry from VoTech. He was a self-employed carpenter and contractor.
He played and loved all sports. Michael was a loving and devoted father. He strongly believed that family was more than just blood.
Michael is survived by his two children, Natalie J. Moore and her mother, Jennifer Chiovitti, and Damien Cramer and his mother, Samantha Cramer. In addition, he is survived by his father, Michael Nicklow of Leisenring; his mother, Suzanne (Miller) Salanick and husband, Mark, of Uniontown; brothers, James Michael (Jessica) Nicklow of Uniontown, Albert "Joe" Moore of Uniontown, Steven R. (Kelly) Moore of Dunbar; and sisters, Shera Salanick of Virginia Beach, Va., Meaghan L. Moore and partner, Stephen Vensko, of Uniontown, and Ashley Salanick of Virginia Beach.
He is also survived by his grandfather, Jesse "Sam" (late wife, Sara) Miller of Dunbar; and grandmother Mary (late husband, Nick) Salanick of Uniontown; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa., from 3 to 6 p.m. the time of service on Tuesday, December 28, with Pastor Gary Coldren officiating the service. Interment will be private for the family.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.