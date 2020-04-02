Point Marion
Michael L. Sines, 63, of Point Marion, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Born December 12, 1956, in Savannah, Ga., he was a son of the late Pauline King Sines and Edgar Sines Jr.
A 1974 graduate of Albert Gallatin High School, he served in the U.S. Navy as an electrician on the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier. He later worked in maintenance at the Waterfront in Morgantown.
Surviving is his fiance and loving companion of the past 27 years, Donna Conard; two sons, Michael and Jason; a brother, Edgar “Eddie” Sines III; and four sisters, Brenda Sines, Sue Guzman (Tony), Hilda Lavish (Mike) and Giessla DuBois.
Due to the current health crisis, visitation and services are private for the family and by invitation only. Arrangements are in the care of the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment, with military honors, will be in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the family at 501 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
To offer condolences for the family, visit www.herod-rishel.com.
