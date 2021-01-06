Carmichaels
Michael M. Caruso, 73, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, January 3, 2021, in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va., following a brief illness.
He was born May 13, 1947, in Dilliner, a son of the late Michael Martin and Antonina Fonti Caruso.
Mr. Caruso was a 1965 graduate of Mapletown High School, excelling in sports. He went on to obtain a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary and Special Education in 1969 and a Master's Degree in Special Education in 1972 from California State College, now California University of Pennsylvania. While earning his degree, he was a member of the 1968 state championship football team. Mr. Caruso returned in 1971 to his high school alma mater, now Southeastern Greene School District, to begin his dedicated career in education. He held various positions from 1971 to 1996, including Director of Activities, Basketball, Baseball and Football coach, Head Teacher, Director of Athletics, I.S.T. Coordinator, Director of Special Education, Jr./Sr. High Principal and Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent. In 1996, he started working for the Intermediate Unit 1 as the Regional Supervisor of Special Education as well as other positions: Director of Alternative Education, Administrative Assistant in Charge of Programs, and Director of Operations until 2005. Always learning, in 1998, Mr. Caruso completed the Pennsylvania Superintendent Certification Program and finished his distinguished career as Superintendent of his beloved Southeastern Greene School District from 2007 to 2010.
In his "free time," he helped his community in many ways as past president of the Carmichaels Area School Board, past chairman of the Greene County Housing Authority, former board member of the Greene County United Way and former board member of Greene County Vo-Tech. Mr. Caruso was a member of the WPIAL District 7 Athletics Directors Association and a member of the Fayette County League Baseball Hall of Fame and St. Matthias Parish, St. Hugh Church in Carmichaels.
On February 7, 1970, he married Pamela Mary "Penny" Gallagher, who died June 8, 2011.
Surviving are two daughters, Stacey R. Pocius (Tim) of Morgantown and Corey A. VanSickle (Scott) of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Jacob and Noah Pocius and Alexander and Connor VanSickle; a brother, Ed Caruso; three sisters, Alice Caruso, Patty Mandarano and Linda Sparr; companion, Teri Carson; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are four brothers, Carmel, Canava, Art and Philip Caruso; and a sister, Frances Caruso.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, with the Rev. J. Francis Frazer officiating. Interment will follow at Greene County Memorial Park.
Due to current pandemic restrictions, social distancing and face masks will be required inside the funeral home during your brief visit.
The family suggests making a donation to a charity of one's choice.
For additional information and to sign the guest book, please visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
