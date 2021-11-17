Uniontown
Michael Mark Moore, 55, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021, in his home. He was born May 9, 1966, in Detroit, Mich.
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where services will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Thursday, November 18, with Pastor Terry Sanders eulogizing. Private interment will follow.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
