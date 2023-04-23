Michael Martin Stefanik

February 16, 1934 - March 22, 2023
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Michael "Mike" Stefanik, entered into eternal peace Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in his home in Worthington, Ohio. He was 89.
Born in the small coal mining town of Mather, Mike, known as "Pops" to his children and "Papap" to his grandchildren, was the first born of Leah Gertrude Brockman Stefanik and Joseph Stefanik.
While attending Jefferson High School, Mike met a majorette and the love of his life, Jean Yanosik. The two became inseparable and graduated in the Class of 1952. They were married two years later, August 14, 1954 and went on to have five children.
An exceptional athlete, Mike was a key player on Jefferson High's baseball, basketball and football teams. He continued playing ball at Waynesburg College, where he graduated with a degree in Math.
Mike served his country during the Korean War and had the opportunity to play ball while stationed abroad in Germany. When he returned home, Mike began teaching 10th grade Math at Conneaut High School (Ohio), where he continued his love of sports, becoming the men's Junior Varsity Basketball Coach.
In the 1970s, Mike began teaching Data Processing to students at the Fayette County Area Vocational Tech School, where he also served as president of the Teacher's Association. He assisted in the oversight of the Honeywell 200 computer, which was the first of its kind in the country that allowed students to perform computer programming work remotely.
Mike taught night classes in Computer Programming at Penn State University's Fayette Campus. Between his many work accomplishments and co-raising five children, Mike still found time to design and build the impressive family home in Uniontown - an achievement he was proud of.
In the 1980s, Mike accepted a job in the aerospace industry as a computer programmer for Parker Hannifin. This took the family to Southern California, where he resided until 2022. Mike worked at Parker for three decades, where many of his colleagues became lifelong friends.
Mike continued his passion for sports later in life - playing Senior League Softball well into his 70's.
He was a parishioner of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Irvine, Calif. When living in Uniontown, Mike was a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church.
Mike's final five months were spent in Worthington, Ohio, where he enjoyed seeing family, friends and the fall and winter seasons. He took one last trip to Southwestern Pennsylvania to see his old stomping grounds.
Through all of his pursuits, Mike was always there for his four grandchildren - often acting as a second father to them. He taught them how to shoot hoops on the basketball court, how to swing a baseball bat, tutored them with their math homework, and constructed their Hot Wheels race tracks.
Mike was young at heart and delighted in the simple pleasures of life - family, friends, his loyal dog, grilling burgers in the backyard on a hot summer day, a bologna sandwich on white bread. He was a deeply kind soul and had a calming presence on those lucky enough to be around him. Mike had piercing blue eyes and his laugh will be greatly missed. His love of life was infectious.
Mike will be forever remembered by his wife of 69 years, Jean Stefanik; daughters, Charmane Vargulich of Thornton, Colo., Sandra Stefanik of Worthington, Ohio, Lois Cappella of College Grove, Tenn., Donna Leigh-Osborne of Columbus, Ohio; and grandchildren, Jaclyn Zepnick of Venice Beach, Calif., Michael Canalez of San Diego, Calif., Trey Osborne of Indianapolis, Ind., and Holden Osborne of Columbus, Ohio.
Mike was preceded in death by his son at age 29, Michael James Stefanik; brother, Joseph F. Stefanik; and sister, Nancy Stefanik Reed.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Saint Macrina in Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.