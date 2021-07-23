Morgantown, W.Va.
Michael P. "Sonny" Danko Jr., 75, of Morgantown, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in his home. He was born August 7, 1945, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Michael P. Danko Sr. and Irene Dzurik Danko.
Michael was Catholic by faith, and a disabled veteran of the United States Army, 5th Battalion, 16th Artillery, stationed in Ft. Lewis, Wash. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 174.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Danko; his three children, Michelle Danko of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., Monica Zinn of Morgantown, Michael J. Danko of Morgantown; one brother, William Danko and wife Diane of Greensboro; two sisters, Elizabeth Kovach of Carmichaels and Irene Smith of Morgantown; five grandchildren, Travis, Cody, JennaLea (Nick), Lane, Cole; two great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Lilith; and several nieces and nephews.
Also surviving him are his extended family, Alice Dodson, Lynn Montgomery, Jackie Lucas, and Patty Gillum, who Michael helped raise and considered them daughters.
The family will receive friends at the FRED L. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24, with a funeral service beginning at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Fr. Phillip R. Szabo officiating, and continuing in the evening from 4 to 6 p.m., with military honors to conclude the visitation. Honoring Michael's wishes, cremation will follow.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.fredjenkinsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.