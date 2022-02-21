Perry Township
Michael P. 'Uncle Mick' Rosul, 73, of Perry Twp., passed away Friday, February 18, 2022, at Penn Highlands Health Care, Mon Valley.
Born October 15, 1948, in N. Charleroi, he was the son of the late Michael and Margaret Jennewine Rosul.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis Mr. Rosul was retired from Brownsville Bus Lines, where he worked as a School Bus Driver.
He is survived by his wife, Denise L. Liebisch Rosul, to whom he was married 45 years; son, Richard M. Rosul of Scottdale; daughter and son-in-law, Martina and Russell Maglet of Monessen; grandson, Richard T. Rosul; brother, Daniel Rosul of Perryopolis; three sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Andrew Koltash of Star Junction, Susan VanMeter of Ohio, Nancy Rosul of Perryopolis; niece, Donna; and nephews, Greg and Kevin whom Uncle Mick spent a lot of time together.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Rosul; and a niece, Angie.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, followed by funeral services at 7:30 p.m., with the Pastor Jeff Marton, of HOPE Center Church, officiating in the Parzynski Funeral Home & Cremations LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
