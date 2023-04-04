Smithfield
Michael P. Tarabrella, 70, of Smithfield, passed away suddenly while working in his yard on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
He was born in New Eagle, on December 2, 1952. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul C. and Julia A. Bradovich Tarabrella, and a brother Robert F. Tarabrella.
Mike leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Christine Collins Tarabrella; two daughters, Rebecca and Cathy Lynn Tarabrella; two sisters, Paulette Tarabrella and Carol Schneider; two brothers, Timothy and James Tarabrella; and many in-laws, "outlaws," cousins, nieces, and nephews. He had the special honor of being the godfather to his late brother's grandson, Nicholas Tarabrella.
Mike was a graduate of the Mon Valley Catholic High School Spartan Class of 1970 and spent the next two years attending Slippery Rock State College. While in college he spent his summers working for Mitchell Power Station of West Penn Power. Shortly after leaving college and after a variety of occupations, he took a position at Hatfield's Ferry Power Station in Carmichaels, PA, where he started in the Labor Crew and retired 35 years later as a mechanic.
Mike fiercely loved his family and his friends and was well loved in return by everyone who knew him. He was generous, caring, and imperfectly perfect. Never one to sit still, he was a hard worker who left an indelible mark everywhere he went, from his daughters' basement to his nephew's barn to his friends' campsite - and everywhere in between. And as everyone knew, his help would only "cost you a quarter." He loved the outdoors and it showed in his year-round tan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Hubert Parish, 9 Sadler Street, Point Marion, PA, on Saturday, April 15 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mike's name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society's Emergency Food Pantry, 62-70-90 N. Mount Vernon Ave., Uniontown, PA 15401.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.