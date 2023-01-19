Connellsville
Michael Patrick Fetsco, 36, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, in WVU Uniontown Hospital.
He was born March 10, 1986, in Pittsburgh, a son of Ronald E. and Connie R. McDowell Fetsco of Connellsville.
Michael was a graduate of Connellsville High School Class of 2004 and Penn State College with a Bachelors in Business and Accounting. He was a member of Pi Sigma Phi Honor Society and graduated Cum Laude; all of this while working full time at UPS New Stanton.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served tours in Central and South America and then joining the Seabees and serving in Afghanistan. He was the recipient of the Navy "E" Ribbon, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, GWT Service Medal, National Defense Medal, Seas SVC Deployment Ribbon (2) and the Coast Guard Maritime Unit Command Medal. Michael was a 100% Disabled American Veteran.
Michael is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his brother, Brian D. Fetsco and wife Stefanie of New Stanton; his niece and nephew, Emma and Cash Fetsco, both of New Stanton.
Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Eric T. Fetsco (2009); his maternal grandparents, Esther Howard McDowell and Harry McDowell; his paternal grandparents, Edward D. "Smootz" Fetsco and Rose E. Canestrale Fetsco; and two uncles, Pete "Chicken" Canestrale and William McDowell.
In honoring the wishes of Michael, a private visitation for family will be held in the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME, INC., Scottdale.
Interment will be in St. Rita Cemetery, Connellsville. Full military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Post #446.
In lieu of customary remembrances, Michael's family requests that you give the gift of love to those in your life; hug them while you can, tell them how much you love them and how much they mean to you before it's too late.
To view the obituary, sign the guest registry, and send condolences, visit www.kapr.com.
