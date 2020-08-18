Perryopolis
Michael Potkul, 58, of Perryopolis, was called home to be with Jesus Saturday, August 15, 2020, after a long and courageous journey with cancer. He passed away in the comfort of his home, with his wife, Karen at his side.
Born in Uniontown, he was a son of Stanley and Elizabeth Semachko Potkul.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Stanley L. Potkul; and his nephew, Thomas Phillip Escue.
Michael was a loving husband, son, brother and uncle to his family. He adored his wife and guardian angel, Karen. Michael was always there to help his family and friends in any way possible. His heart was overflowing with generosity and compassion for others.
He and Karen enjoyed spending their free time biking the many trails of Pennsylvania, hiking in the mountains, walking in the park, and watching the angelic sunsets from atop the summit at the Jumonville Cross.
Michael joyfully engaged in activities with his nieces and nephews, from playing basketball, softball, football or any outdoor activity that the kids wanted to partake in, to playing board games, to going to the movies, and of course, everyone's favorite baking delicious cookies (although the profits were being consumed as they were coming out of the oven, there was always enough to go around).
Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Karen of Perryopolis; his mother, Elizabeth Potkul of Hopwood; and his five brothers and four sisters, Bernard (Mary) of Uniontown, Ronald (Susan) of Deland, Fla., Stanley II (Debby) of Uniontown, Cindy (Tom) Escue of Hamilton, Ohio, Anthony (Donna) of Ledgewood, N.J., Melinda (Chris) Miller of Hopwood, Lucinda (Bill) Franczyk Jr. of Washington, MaryAnne (Paul) Goodmen of Kenockee, Mich., and Steven (girlfriend Sarah Clites) of Hopwood.
He was affectionately known as Uncle Mike (UM) to eight nephews, four nieces, four great-nephews and three great nieces.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Jumonville Christian Camp and Retreat Center, 887 Jumonville Road, Hopwood, PA 15445, to facilitate the spreading of the word of Jesus Christ, something Michael held very dear to his heart.
