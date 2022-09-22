Ronco
Michael "Putt" Putila, 62, of Ronco, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Uniontown Hospital - WVU Medicine, in Uniontown.
He was born in Washington, on September 8, 1960, the son of Josephine Babbyock Putila and the late Andrew Putila.
He was a graduate of German Township High School and was self employed as the Goody Goody Man. He enjoyed riding his "crotch rocket" motorcycle and was a die hard Pittsburgh Steeler Fan.
Michael was predeceased by his father, Andrew Putila; his brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Mary L. Putila.
He is survived by his wife, Rita Louise Clark Putila; children: Matthew Lee Clark, Jennifer Marie Putila, Andrea Mary Putila and Michael "Putt" Putila; grandchildren: Jocelyn Putila, Arabella McCourt and Andrew Michael Putila.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR., FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of Service, Friday, September 23, 2022, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Randy Byers officiating.
Interment at Church Hill Cemetery, German Township.
