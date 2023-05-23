Herbert
Michael Reposky, 84, of Herbert, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on February 3, 1939, in Allison, son of the late Michael and Helen Lizanich Reposky.
Michael was a proud Navy Veteran, stationed on the U.S.S. Joseph P. Kennedy. After being honorably discharged in 1959, he returned home and met the love of his life, Kathleen.
Michael and Kathleen raised their family near Cleveland, Ohio, where Michael first was employed with J & L Steel and then the Ford Motor Company, from where he retired in 1999, as the Maintenance Manager.
After retirement, Michael and Kathleen moved back to Herbert, where they resided in the family homestead.
Michael was an avid outdoorsman and archer. He loved animals, nature, golfing and spending time with his family. He was talented with his hands and enjoyed home remodeling and mechanic work.
Besides his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Reposky.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 61 years, Kathleen A. Rosneck Reposky; his two daughters, Laurie Reposky and Jill Reposky Hritsko; his two grandsons, Cole and Zachary Varndell; brother, George Reposky; sister, Margaret Gannon; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his five life-long friends.
Friends will be received at THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, and from 9 until the Prayer Service at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 528 Footedale Road, New Salem with The Reverend Father Arnel Tadeo officiating.
