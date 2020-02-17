Uniontown
Michael Robert Jeffries, 51, of Georges Township, Uniontown, Pa. died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
He was born March 10, 1968, in Uniontown, Pa.
Preceding him in death were his father, Mickey Lee Jeffries; son, Keith Roby; and father-in-law, Walter Boskovich.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Debora Boskovich Jeffries; daughter, Nicole Jeffries and fiance’ Joshua Morris; granddaughter Kambree; mother, Rita Jeffries and Samuel Stewart; grandmother, Ruth Miller; brother, David Jeffries and wife Melissa; sisters, Stacy Cramer and husband Bill and Kristi Jeffries; mother-in-law, Mary Ann Boskovich; brothers-in-law, John Boskovich and wife Sara and Tim Boskovich; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 to 11:00 a.m. The Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Handschumaker officiating.
Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park, Brownfield, Pa.
