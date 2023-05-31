Uniontown
Michael S. Evans, 53, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, in his home.
He was born March 3, 1970, a son of Michael C. Coburn and Susan K. Coburn.
Michael was predeceased by his brother, Danny Evans; and his grandparents, Opal and Nick Sabitini, and Dorothy and Ken Haney.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his sister, Candy (Justin) Ringer of Uniontown; nephew, Jaden; and his girlfriend, Andrea Horvath and her sons, Stanley and Christopher.
He was employed as a heavy equipment operator.
Michael loved riding his motorcycle and watching motor cross races. He loved his cats, Suzi, Lexi and Bella. He was also an avid Steelers fan.
Viewing will be in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, and from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. hour of service Friday, June 2. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery
The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, and hospice staff at Uniontown Hospital.
