Michael S. Gallik

Grindstone
Michael S. "Mike" Gallik, 75 of Grindstone, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital due to complications from lung disease. He was born June 30, 1945, in Oliver, a son of the late Veronica Gallik.
Mike was a graduate of North Union High School and worked for 26 years as a draftsman for McGraw Edison/Cooper Industries. He later worked for Lowe's in Uniontown and Belle Vernon. Mike was a member of St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church and Amvets General Marshall Post 103 Hopwood. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed carpentry work, woodworking and electrical work and was a faithful fan of the Steelers.
Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Alberta Jean Leeper Gallik; daughters, Michele Hardin of Chestnut Ridge and Betty Duffy (Chuck Guess) of Ocala, Fla.; son, Kenneth Gallik (Nerissa) of Gainesville, Fla.; grandson, Michael Hardin; granddaughters, Alicia Johnson, Kendra Duffy, Kristin, Cicely, Macey and Camille Gallik and Carrie Smith; and great-granddaughter, Cailey Smith.
To honor Mike's wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Entombment will be private in Lafayette Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC.
