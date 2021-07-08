Uniontown
Michael S. Genua, 72, of Uniontown, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Uniontown Hospital.
He was born November 30, 1948, a son of the late Bernard Genua and the late Anna Holden Gerspach.
Christian by faith, Michael was a member of Faith Assembly of God in Uniontown, where he served as a board member of the church.
Mr. Genua was active in his community and enjoyed visiting people in local nursing homes.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his four children, Jason (Marie) Genua of Perkasie, Paul (Erin) Genua of Kalamazoo, Mich., Charis (Jerry) Paschette of Perkasie and David Genua (Anne Otto) of Washington; eight grandchildren, Kahlan Genua, Quinn Genua, Eli Paschette, Everett Paschette, Lucy Paschette, Kensington Genua, Holden Genua, and Beckett Genua; two sisters, Martha Willis and Louise Durand; and a brother, Bernard Genua Jr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANTHONY L. MASSAFRA FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE INC., 40 Second Street Extension, Carroll Township / Donora, PA 15033, 724-379-6900, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10. A service will be held in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, with Pastor Jason Lamar officiating.
