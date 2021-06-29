California
April 3, 1956-June 25, 2021
Michael S. Kudra died peacefully, Friday, June 25, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was predeceased by his father, Alex and mother, Theresa Kudra.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Barbara Patsko Kudra; daughter, Darcie Kudra; sister, Judy (Rick) Weinzen; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, an uncle and his special friend Bill.
Mike was retired from U.S. Steel Irvin Works. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, growing his prized Russian tomatoes and baking his delicious pies. Mike had a great sense of humor and he never ran out of interesting stories.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to a very special angel Kristen, who was Mike's liver donor last July.
Special thanks to AMEDISYS for their special care and support.
Relatives and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, in the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 1, in the historic church of St. Peter, 300 Shaffner Avenue, Brownsville.
Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
