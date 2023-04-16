Uniontown
On Wednesday, April 12, Michael "Mike" Stump, 68, of Uniontown, passed away, surrounded by his loving family, at the Cleveland Clinic. He was a devoted husband, dad, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Mike was born in Uniontown in May 1954 to the late Monie and Leroy Morris. He grew up in the Uniontown area and graduated from Uniontown Area High School. He later joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1973.
In 1978, Mike married the love of his life, Darla. They had 44 wonderful years together through sickness and health. Together they welcomed two daughters, Joni and Angela. Mike was virtuous, valuing the care for other humans and animals. He never left Darla's bedside when she had breast cancer. He cared about a strong work ethic and kept various animals on the farm.
Mike worked at the Volkswagen plant from 1978-1988, when the plant closed. He then went on to work in engineering at the Uniontown Hospital from 1989 until his retirement in 2020. At the hospital, he was a steward for the union. He also was vice president of the Local 491 Teamsters Union, where he worked on getting benefits for members. He was a lifetime member of the Amvets General George C. Marshall Post #103.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Darla; daughters, Joni Jackson and husband Ryan of Valencia, and Angie Stump of Uniontown; his siblings, Hank Stump and wife Sherry of West Jordan, Utah, Malen Stump and wife Anna of Brownsville, Kay Coddington and husband Ron of Uledi, Dan Morris and wife Kathy of Melrose Park, Ill., and Dean Morris and wife Pat of Uniontown; his mother-in-law, Phyllis McFadden; his Marine brother, Jim Godfrey; his union family, especially Donna Varva and Racine Partyka; and his best bud and good boy, Hank.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his sisters, Grace Myers and Linda Sparks; brothers, Joe Ross and Bill Stump; and father-in-law, Pete McFadden. Also waiting for him on the other side is his other good boy, Rigby.
Mike has given so much to so many. His last request was that everyone considers becoming an organ donor.
The family will receive friends and family from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, April 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 17, and until the 10 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, April 18, with Mr. Steve Popson and Reverend Art Mace officiating, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance. Military Rites will be accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
