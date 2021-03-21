Uniontown
Michael Swartz, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Michael was born February 11, 1937, in Continental I, a son of Andrew and Mary Mizerak Swartz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Andrew, John, Joseph and Frank Swartz, Mary Hunchuck, Ann Warsack, Catherine Elek and Helen Casteel.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Magdalene Trocheck Swartz; brother George Swartz and wife Phyllis; sister Margaret McClain of Uniontown; brother-in-law John Lovaty of Greenwood, S.C.; niece Denise Lovaty Zagata and husband Ron of Northfield, Ohio; many nieces and nephews; special friends Linda, Greg and Joe; and he was a special "Pappy" to Josh Rishel, who he helped raise for 20 years.
Michael was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. He was a member of the Polish Club. He spent most of his life in Garfield Heights, Ohio, where he worked at Cresent Metal. After retirement, he came back to Uniontown.
He enjoyed gardening and baking for friends and neighbors. He enjoyed cooking his specialty, fried green tomatoes.
Arrangements are under the direction of the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, Stacey A. Dolfi, F.D.
Per Michael's request, there will be no services. A private interment will be held at Mount St. Macrina Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.