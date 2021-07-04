Michael T. Bedner

Michael T. “Shultz” Bedner, 70, originally from Monessen, left us too soon on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Lugene Welsh Bedner, 63, originally of Charleroi; four sons, Michael, 45, and his wife Tiffany of Owls Head, N.Y., Thomas, 42, and his wife Tasha of Dallas, Texas, William, 39, of Fort Hill and Christopher, 36, of Jacobs Creek. He is also survived by grandson, William “Liam” Bedner Jr., 3.
Michael is the son of the late Michael and Louise “Manown” Bedner, and had two brothers, Bob and Ron.
He attended St. Leonard’s Catholic School in Monessen until the 9th grade and graduated from Monessen High School where he attended Vo-Tech for auto body repair, under the instruction of Mario Colombo. He supported his family out of his garage in Wickhaven, doing mechanical and auto body repair.
His favorite past times included mentoring his sons in the garage as well as spending time with them hunting, trapping and fishing. He loved to share stories of his times hunting, fishing and camping with his high school friends, Kevin Bucci and Dave Putruske, and spend time with his hound dogs, Bo and Lucy.
Michael was also a member of the Perry Township Sportsman Club and the PA Trappers Association.
Services and interment are private. Arrangements are entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown. DeGusipe.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.