Brownsville
Michael T. Climes, 86, of Brownsville, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021.
Michael was born in Campbell, Ohio on July 15, 1935, a son of the late Theophilos and Nomiki Climes. He is preceded in death by his loving sisters, Madaline Saris and Caliope Kelly and brother-in-law, Ron Kelly.
Michael is survived by his dearly beloved wife of 59 years, Virginia Climes; his three children, Nicole (Paul) Hinnebusch, Michael (Laurie) Climes, Becky (Dean) Papciak; his brother, George (Judy) Climes and many loving nieces and nephews.
Michael's grandchildren were his pride and joy. He was so proud of each of them and never missed an opportunity to share photos or tell everyone he met everything about them; Joshua (Julia Balandiat), Kelly, and Sara Michael Hinnebusch, Alexis (Brandi Krivansky), Nicholas and Christopher Climes, Justin, Aiden and Jude Papciak.
Michael cherished his family above all else. He was a friend, a dad and Papou to all. He was a great story teller especially when it came to his Greek heritage. He was an avid sports fan and had a love for history and the opera. He loved all of God's creatures, especially his dogs. His favorite past-time was scratching scratch-off lottery tickets.
Michael was a veteran and served in the United States Air Force for four years.
A gathering of family and friends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends 562 Camp Horne Road Pittsburgh, PA 15237or on line, https://www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.