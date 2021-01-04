formerly of Uniontown
Michael "Mickey" Takoch Sr., 87, of Irwin, formerly of Uniontown, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 8:24 p.m. in his home. He was born July 24, 1933, in Uniontown, a son of the late Frank Takoch and Margret Cutler Takoch.
Mick worked the Takoch Farm in Uniontown for most of his life where he milked the cows twice a day, delivered milk as a young man and sold sweet corn in the summer.
He served his country in the United States Army as a veteran of the Korean War. He often reminisced of his time overseas in Germany. He was a member of the General Marshall Amvets Post #103 in Hopwood, Hutchinson Sportsmen's Club and Slovak Club. He loved and collected classic cars and was frequently at car shows around town.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael Takoch Jr. and wife Kristal of Irwin; his step-daughter and son-in-law, Janice and husband Domenick Amoroso of Washington Township; four stepsons and daughters-in-law, James Seman and wife Dedra of Arnold City, Brian Seman and wife Carolyn of Pueblo West, Colorado, David Seman and wife Jill of Morgantown, W.Va. and Andrew Seman Jr. and wife Susan of Dunbar; 22 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren (with one more on the way); and his sister, Mary Ann Mrowca of Uniontown.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann Takoch; second wife, Mary C. Takoch; and sister, Delores Takoch.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and until 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 7, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. His Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in SS. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church, 50 North Morgantown Street, Fairchance, with Rev. Douglas E. Dorula as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
