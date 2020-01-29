Uniontown
Michael Thomas Stronko, 88, of Uniontown, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital. He was born July 19, 1931, in Star City, W.Va., the only son of Mike and Mary Glover Stronko, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were his four big sisters, Helen Metta, Marjorie Villanueva, Elizabeth Pastories and Mildred Jean Stronko; and his great-grandson, Parker Blaine Means.
Forever treasuring his memory are his faithful wife of 63 years, his beloved "Sugie", Rea Kay Hickle Stronko; daughter Michele "Micki" Richter and husband Don; son Michael D. Stronko and wife Susan.
Rea and Mike had an enviable love and enjoyed the simple pleasures of life together. In recent years, Rea became his caregiver and served faithfully in that role no matter how difficult some days were.
Micki loved being her "Daddy's Little Girl" and the special bond she shared with her "Honey Pie".
Michael and his dad shared the ability to fix and build just about anything and affectionately called each other "Dummy".
Mike loved his family and led them by example as he taught them to love Jesus, work hard, laugh often, give generously, and respond to the needs of others.
Also surviving are his much-loved grandchildren, Mia Means and husband Richie, Craig Richter, Michael C. Stronko and Kayla Stronko; a four-month-old great-grandson, Kaysen Parker Means. He is also survived by a special great-nephew, his buddy, Jeremy Mills.
Mike was a longtime member of Fairchance Gospel Church and more recently a member of Sulphur Springs Gospel Church, until health issues kept him homebound.
Mike was a roofer by trade and was the owner/operator of Mike's Roofing Company. Previously he had worked at Murphy's Mart, Laurel Mall, and in his younger years was a foreman for Dave Cohen Roofing in Brownsville.
The family will greet friends and family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Thursday, January, 30, in the Dean C. Whitmarsh Funeral Home, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with Pastor Dale Gillespie officiating.
Private interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Brownfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.