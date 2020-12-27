Belle Vernon
Michael Tory DeFigio, of Belle Vernon, died at age 76, Thursday, December 18, 2020, after battling the Covid-19 virus. This was after his beloved wife, Shirley DeFigio, passed away from Covid-19 on December 6, 2020. He was born October 7, 1944, a son of Alfred A. DeFigio II and Helen K. DeFigio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Alfred A. DeFigio III.
Mike was a graduate of Brownsville High School and was previously married to Janet Capozzoli. He was a teacher, a principal and then a financial planner. Mike was a member of the Brownsville Jaycees and Fraternal Order of Eagles for years and involved in many community projects. He could be found on a golf course multiple times a week. He also enjoyed camaraderie with family and friends almost daily.
Mike is survived by his son, Michael T. DeFigio; and his daughter, Marcy D. Klugh; beloved grandchildren, Jacob DeFigio, Nicholas DeFigio, Halle Klugh and Nolan Klugh. A memorial service will be held in May in Blairsville.
Mike's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
