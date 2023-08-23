Uniontown
Michael "Mickey" V. Hudock, 75, of Uniontown passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023.
Born March 5, 1948, the son of the late Frank and Bertha Cindric Hudock. Beloved husband of 52 years to Donna M. Machesky Hudock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Denny, Frank Sr. and Robert Hudock; and sisters, Margaret Henkel and Susan Hudock.
He is survived by his children, Mike A. Hudock and Holly B. (Sean) Eicher, both of Uniontown; and his grandchildren, Alyssa Bella and Walter Bella III.; his sister, Betty Jane Kennedy of Uniontown; his sisters-in-law, Yvonne Hudock, Darlene Morrison and Roseann Harger; a brother-in-law, Joe Morrison; and many nieces and nephews also survive.
Mickey was a United States Navy veteran, serving on the USS Providence, and enjoyed walking, riding his bike and listening to music.
He cherished spending time with his grandchildren. He also cherished coffee, good humor and conversation with his closest friends. His absence will be greatly felt in the neighborhood, where he took pride in his family home and helping his neighbors.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, when a blessing service will be held in the funeral home at 4 p.m.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at hakyfuneralhome.com
