Perryopolis
Michael Veloshin, 90, of Perryopolis, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at Hallsworth House in Monessen, PA, where he was residing. He was born October 14, 1930, in Perryopolis, a son of the late John and Helen Veloshin.
In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Charles and George Valosen; brother-in-law, Frank Stulock; and sister-in-law, Marie Valosen.
Mike is survived by his sister, Helen Stulock of Garden City, Mich.; sister-in-law, Dorothy (John) Valosen of Fishers, Ind.; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and several great-great-nieces and nephews.
Mike was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Perryopolis. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 -1956. He worked as a construction laborer and custodian with the Frazier School District and retired from U.S. Steel Christy Park Works in McKeesport. Mike loved the outdoors and could be found walking through the countryside and often, when in season, picking blackberries.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. A funeral liturgy will be held in St. Nicholas with Father Oleh Seremchuk celebrant at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, with internment at St. Nicholas Cemetery to follow immediately. All COVID-19 restrictions will be closely followed during the ceremony. A memorial service to honor his life will be held at a later date.
The BLAIR LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY has been entrusted with Michael’s professional funeral arrangements.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
