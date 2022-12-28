Michael W. Stark

Gibsonia
Michael Wayne Stark, 57, of Gibsonia, died unexpectedly at home, in Pittsburgh, following a long but hard-fought battle against renal cancer on Saturday, December 24, 2022.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Rebecca Bowman Stark; his children and their spouses: Ashley Stark, Kelsey Stark, Michael and Hillary Stark; two granddaughters, Hadley and Rory Stark; parents, Calvin and Harriet Stark; a sister, Michele Provance; and too many dear friends to list or count.
To honor Michael's memory, his family welcomes you to join them from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, for visiting hours, or at 11 a.m. on Friday, for the memorial service at Simons Funeral Home, Inc., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.
