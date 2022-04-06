Edenborn
Michael William Lewis, 56, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Edenborn, passed away March 26, 2022, in Katy, Texas. He was born July 26, 1965, in Uniontown, to Shirley Davis-Lewis and the late Clifton “Bill” W. Lewis.
Michael was employed as the director of property at Lone Star Behavioral Health. He was also a technician with the Mainstream Engineering Corporation, and the owner/operator of an HVAC/lawn care business.
Prior to his relocation to Texas, Michael was employed by Ponderosa Steak House and the McDonald’s Corporation in Uniontown. He was also a member of the Gospel Spreading Church.
Michael was a devoted son, brother and friend. His passions in life included a love for cars, motorcycles and sports. Michael was a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan since childhood, and a fan of the Chicago Bulls, the Steelers, and a Nascar enthusiast. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed building model cars, outdoor activities, and family vacations to the beach. Michael was happiest when in service to those in need.
In addition to his father, Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clifton H. Lewis and Frances Lewis, and Stanley Davis and Mary Mizic-Davis; and nephew, Marc Marshall.
Left to cherish Michael’s memory are his mother, Shirley Davis-Lewis of Edenborn; siblings, Patricia Lewis of Edenborn, Mark Lewis and wife Kelli of Masontown, Christina Lewis of The Woodlands, Texas, Brian Lewis of Edenborn and Loretta Dorman-Ruffin of Washington; nieces and nephews, Katrina Marshall, Marqus Lewis, Johnathan Thomas, Michael B. Lewis, Amira Salaymeh, William Allen; great-nieces and nephew, Marissa, Markie, Marley and Jamari; goddaughter, Christy Thornton; uncles, Robert, Harold and Anthony Davis; aunt, Debra Davis; and a host of relatives and close friends.
Friends are asked to wear their favorite Pittsburgh Steelers or Dallas Cowboys jerseys or colors in honor of Michael.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, with Pastor Marlella Thomas officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
