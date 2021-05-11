Marysville
Michael William Mitchell Sr., 70, of Marysville, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, after a long illness, at Marwood Manor Nursing and Rehab.
He was born May 3, 1951, in Uniontown, a son of the late Felix and Mary Myers Mitchell.
He married Patricia Ann Wagner October 12, 1984, in Richmond. She passed away March 7, 2013.
Mike enjoyed watching NASCAR, being outdoors, gardening and spending time with family.
He is survived by his five children, Michael Mitchell Jr. of Riverview, Brian (Melissa) Mitchell of Howell, Scott (Megan) Mitchell of Smiths Creek, Tiffany (Coty) Schultz of Marysville and Timothy (Rhiannon) of North Street; his grandchildren, Tyler, Zachary, Miriam, Kyra, Gavin, Gabriel, Wyatt, Isabella, Sawyer, Jayce, Charlotte, Ivy and Levi; two sisters, Patricia (Dave) Androsik and Mary Kay Mastracci; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Entombment took place at Richmond Cemetery.
