Uniontown
Michele Ann Engle Yauger, 62, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, in Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. She was born August 29, 1959, in Uniontown, a daughter of Elmer W. Engle and Irva J. Moore Engle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Joseph, Carl and Oliver Engle; and sister, Sonja Hixon.
Michele was a member of Solid Rock Ministry. She loved attending church, and she enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.
Left to cherish Michele's memories are loving husband, Ernest Duane Yauger; son, Douglas D. Hartman (Tegan) of Uniontown; daughters, Ethel Engle (Anthony Vasquev) of Smithfield, Crystal Hartman (Paul Blasko) of Carmichaels; brother, Elmer Engle (Tammy) of Leckrone; sisters, Rose Engle of Uniontown and Betty Savange (Steven) of Uniontown; grandchildren, Doug, Shaylynn, Bradon, Cameron, Mackenzie, Dakota, Taya, Marissa, Charlie, Zack and Alex; and her great-grandchildren, Mila and Roman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIELD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where the family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 26. Visitation will continue in the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m., the time of a service celebrating Michele's life, Thursday, January 27, with Pastor Elmer Hall officiating.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.