Uniontown
Michele Houck Wilcosky, 65, of Uniontown, went to be with her Lord Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Born July 30, 1956, her parents, Michael and Virginia Beal Houck; grandparents, John and Dorothy "Baba" Beal; and her numerous beloved dogs preceeded her.
Michele was a graduate of Uniontown Area High school and California State College.
She grew up studying dance and acrobatics with her siblings and traveled throughout the east region performing her acrobatic act. Michele displayed her talents on regional and national television and on the famous Steel Pier in Atlantic City. She started teaching lessons in her basement and eventually went on to own Houck Dance Studio for 45 years with her sisters. She loved children and touched the lives of the thousands of students she taught. She had a passion for animals, loved the beach, trips to the casino, spending summers in the pool and cheering on the HDS by Ariel dancers.
Her greatest loves were her daughter, Brittany and grandson Judson "JJ" Gibson. They are left to celebrate her life, as well as son-in-law, Justin Gibson; sister and best friend, Melody Laight (Brian); brother, Mickey Houck (Connie); and sister, Dorothy Constable (Fred). She also loved her nieces and nephews, Ariel, Joey and Isla Vicites, Bradlee Laight, Trisha and Luke Fabery, Mikey Houck and Demarie Constable; best bud of over 50 years, Robbi Carolla; special friends, Larry Wilcosky and Mary Kunkel; and her fur babies, Liza, Sammy and Riley.
Michele will be remembered for her fun and witty sense of humor and loving heart.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michele's name to Fayette Friends of Animals.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, in the the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 71 Pennsylvania Avenue, Uniontown.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.